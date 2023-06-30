The surprises of the Red Bull Ring

The Austrian Grand Prix qualifying were in some respects surprising: on the one hand for the exit of Sergio Perez and George Russell in Q2, and on the other for the 48 thousandths of a second that separate poleman Max Verstappen from Charles Leclerc, with the excellent state Ferrari’s form also confirmed by the third position of Carlos Sainz. Always remaining within the Top-5 of the starting grid, there is also the great performance of the Spaniard’s former teammate, Lando Norris, 4th in his McLaren.

The regret for the missed 3rd place

A decidedly positive result for the British rider and for his team, at the foot of the virtual podium after a session also characterized by many cancellations of the fast laps made by the riders for exceeding the track limits: “I’m fourth and I’m complaining – commented the Briton after qualifying – I could have been thirdbut made a little mistake. The last corner was difficult and I missed the apex a bit. This cost the third position, I wanted to beat Carlos“.

The positives

Apart from the regret for the place of honor in the second row, Norris underlined his satisfaction with the progress made by McLaren in Austria: “I’m really happy – he added – the guys did a great job of bringing all the parts here and it paid off right away. It was a very good day from start to finish. There were some small problems this morning, but with a new car and the need to get it running properly. The track suits my riding style a lot: the corners are high speed and you have to fight against the limits, while the braking areas have not been my strong point, but have improved to become one. We expected a global improvement, e.g it was certainly a step forward, and now I have more confidence in some points“.