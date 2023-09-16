Fourth but happy

He’s fourth Lando Norris at the end of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. There are those who might think of a missed opportunity for the McLaren standard bearer, given the surprising collapse of the two Red Bulls, who were even eliminated in Q2. The person concerned, however, has a different opinion and sees only the positive sides of his second row on the starting grid. “I didn’t think I could do pole because I’m not crazy – he declared to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 the young British talent – there was no chance, but I’m happy with what we did today“.

Unreachable Ferrari

For Norris, what is unreachable this weekend is above all the two Ferrarisunapproachable on the flying lap by the MCL60, even with the updates fitted specifically for this weekend: “I didn’t expect to be closer to the Ferraris because they were much faster all weekend and we saw the laps they did”Norris highlighted. “However, I am very happy to be in front of one of the two Mercedes – added the Englishman, capable of beating compatriot Lewis Hamilton by more than two tenths – and it was a great day for us”.

“We did some good laps in Q3 – Norris continued in his analysis of the day – maybe I could have expected more because I expected to have done a good lap in Q3, but if I finished in 4th place it means I couldn’t do more in terms of pace, so I’m happy“.

Fear for Stroll

Finally, the #4 of the Woking team also addressed a question thought of Lance Stroll, protagonist of a bad accident at the end of Q1fortunately without serious consequences. “I was around the last corner when Stroll crashed and I had to react because the tire was bouncing, so I wasn’t in a very comfortable position. But the most important thing is that he didn’t do anything to himself.”commented Norris.