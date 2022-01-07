“Leclerc was ‘demystified’ by Sainz“. The words of Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko contain an opinion that is evidently not isolated, but has made inroads into several observers and protagonists of Formula 1. This is also the opinion of one who knew him well, before separating at the end of 2020: is Lando Norris, who in McLaren has paired with the Spaniard and therefore knows his strengths and weaknesses perfectly.

“My second year in Formula 1 (2020, ed) It was good. But Carlos, who is one of the best drivers in Formula 1, overshadowed him a bit. It has to be recognized how extremely good he is, honor to him. In the last year we have been teammates he has done an excellent job. I think this season I took that step that would have put me on the same level as him or maybe even a little higher“Norris told ad Autosport.

“I’ve always had the motivation to want to beat Carlos. Likewise, I didn’t feel nervous when Daniel arrived. A lot of people thought I was, because we were talking about a driver who had won several races in Formula 1. Everyone knew what Daniel was capable of, but no one knew what Carlos could do, because he had raced with Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren and hadn’t won any races. Now more and more people are realizing what Sainz can actually do on a machine, as he beat Leclerc quite often“, Concluded Norris. In reality, if we talk about direct confrontation in Ferrari, the Monegasque has a 14-6 on the # 55 when both have reached the finish line, while in qualifying the balance is 13-9. Sainz, however, had from his most perseverance, luck and coolness in the topical moments, putting – it must be said – a lot of quality, especially considering that he had to learn a car from scratch.