Ferrari and Hamilton, the fusion of two icons

Like a movie. Lewis Hamilton Last Sunday he roared back to his kingdom, Silverstone, in front of over 100,000 spectators who were able to share their emotions with his majesty who put an end to over two years of fasting in the best possible setting at the end of an epic race that saw the three English aces, Lewis Hamilton, but also his ‘sons’ George Russell and Lando Norris, in the lead.

Second Eddie Jordanin fact, in the last 16-18 years no one has inspired the new generations like Lewis Hamilton. “Hamilton has conveyed joy and interest in motorsport and F1 in particular to the general public. – the words of the former team manager, voice of the podcast Formula For Success – he is an inspiration and a driving force and the proof is in the duels he had on the track with Lando Norris and George Russell while also waiting to welcome Oliver Bearman permanently into F1. I believe that Hamilton has transmitted to these young drivers the awareness that they can be more successful than anyone else and what happened at Silverstone was special. What these champions did may have seemed easy, but I assure you that the race was very difficult, epic, it took very little to make a fatal mistake. At the end of the race, then, it was exciting to see Hamilton running towards the stands. The whole racetrack came to life. Stratospheric”.

Mercedes has won the last two races held, reaching the Ferrari with two victories in 2024. If George Russell’s success in Austria was made possible by the accident between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at Silverstone, Hamilton’s victory was pure performance. As Toto Wolff pointed out, Mercedes ran a race as if it were three years ago. Hamilton also highlighted that he is not worried about the crisis that Ferrari is going through, his next destination from 2025 to 2027. For at least three years, two icons of F1, Hamilton and Ferrari, will be one reality.