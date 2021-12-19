Even in competitions where technology and engineering are at the forefront, such as Formula 1, there is always that random component that allows you to prevail over others. Landau Norris he would like to limit it as much as possible, intervening where possible. For example, in situations of Red flag.

The young British driver in Jeddah paid a heavy price for the first stop of the Grand Prix, dropping from sixth to 14th as he had just changed tires. He does not make regulatory changes a matter of convenience (at least, not in words), but of principle: “I don’t think the current regulation is right. Fans like it because it gives riders victories or podiums, which quite frankly, they don’t deserve. These results do not come because you drive well or badly, but only because you have had luck or bad luck. So I hope that something will be done, no matter if he has gained or lost it. What change would I make? I believe that, if we are on slick tires, there must still be the obligatory pit stop, and with this we must use two different types of tires. You can change the tires with the red flag, but then you still have to stop in the pits during the race. The regulation as it is I do not think it is right“.