McLaren arrives in Hungary on the back of two very positive grands prix. The aerodynamic upgrade package taken to Austria, on Norris’ car alone, and to Silverstone on both Woking single-seaters, it radically transformed the performance of the MCL60. Norris is done fourth at the Red Bull Ring while at Silverstone the papaya team obtained an excellent second place with Lando and a fourth with Piastri who had the updated MCL60 available only in his team’s home race. There is therefore a lot of curiosity on the eve of the Hungarian GP which will be raced on the tortuous Magyar circuit and which therefore represents a totally different technical challenge compared to the previous races. However, expectations are not very high, at least according to Lando Norris. In his press conference with the media present on the track, including FormulaPassion.it, the English driver in the Budapest paddock described very well how he sees the form of his McLaren compared to the competition and what is still missing to get to the top and to have a car that suits his driving style.

Norris’s words

“I don’t think I will be able to finish on the podium here. Despite the updates introduced in the last few races, our car remains uncompetitive in the slow corners. Of course we’re not terrible, for example in Monaco we weren’t bad. If the track forces us to find a compromise between slow corners and fast corners then things improve. We did well here last year so I’m still a bit optimistic but I highly doubt we will be as competitive as at Silverstone given the lack of fast corners. The Hungaroring circuit isn’t entirely unfavorable for us because the asphalt has very good grip and there aren’t any very slow corners. In any case, it will be an interesting test to assess our competitiveness towards the more tortuous circuits that await us on the calendar. I think the typology of the last two tracks we raced on (Red Bull Ring and Silverstone ed) ci made it look a little better than our actual location compared to the others. There is always a lot of attention in all the teams in recovering downforce, which is also the simplest way to improve performance, but right now the area in which our car needs to improve the most is handling, which is not necessarily related to aerodynamics. Even if we had the same downforce as Red Bull in the slow corners, we wouldn’t have the same car balance.

This is our limit now. Right now, even with the upgrades we’ve brought that have improved our performance, on the handling front we haven’t improved at all and the car is always difficult to driveespecially in qualifying. So for me the biggest improvement we could bring to our car is not in terms of additional downforce kilos but ease of driving. There’s only one way to drive our car to make it go fast but it’s a way that I don’t like and it doesn’t suit my characteristics and strengths. I can’t get enough speed to go through the corners in a “U” shape and I have to switch to a “V” shape, which is a way of driving that I don’t like. On the straights the car is fine, especially when braking at the end of the straight. On wet tracks, when braking also becomes important for maintaining tire temperature, our car is competitive and gives the driver more confidence. So there are different strengths in our car. However, the way of driving the car remains only one even if the intensity of the wind, the temperature of the asphalt, the fuel load, the tire degradation, etc., change. As I said, it’s not a way I like, in fact it’s very far from my tastes but I have to adapt.“

Confidence in McLaren development

Despite doubts about his McLaren’s global competitiveness, Norris says he has concrete indications that McLaren is on the right track in terms of development:

“The aero package we brought to Austria this year was the biggest development effort I have ever seen in the last five years at McLaren. The fact that they have allowed us to make a significant leap forward gives me confidence in the team’s abilities, also considering the new wind tunnel and the simulator that are about to arrive, I think that all this will put us in a position to finally start the 2024 season on the right foot right away. Imagine if we had started our season with the car we only took to Austria what a difference it would have made.”