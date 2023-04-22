Revolution at McLaren

For the first time in six years, the McLaren he did not score points in the first two races of the season, with both of his drivers aiming for a top ten finish only in the final round in Australia. A complex start therefore for the Woking company, also and above all due to the difficulties encountered during the winter tests and for the change at the top of the teamwith former Team Principal Andreas Seidl replaced by Andrea Stella and with a restructuring of the heads of the technical department.

Norris’ trust

All these upheavals, along with the infrastructure renewal, are in any case aimed at the return of McLaren among the absolute top-level teams. A purpose that has convinced in the first place Lando Norriswho is certain that this great project can give his team a boost: “I think it’s both – he admitted in an interview reported by motorsportweek.com on which is the factor among those indicated above that gives him the most confidence in the team – a bit too simulator, which is the final piece of the puzzle before bringing a real-life update, which you test in the simulator first. When things are a little dated, they don’t give you the right feel, it’s hard to tell ‘this is the direction we want’ when it’s not like that”.

The praise to Andrea Stella

In addition, Norris also spoke about the people with whom he has worked and with whom he collaborates today, expressing particular praise to the current Team Principal Andrea Stella: “I think for me it’s also a personal matter – has explained – I don’t know who’s great and who’s not. I think everyone understood, for example, who Adrian Newey is. Everyone knows the people who did things many years ago and made history. In general, I trust the people I work with. Seidl, Zak Brown and Andrea are the ones I put my trust in when I work. Andrea gives me a lot of confidence, probably the greatest since I’ve been in F1so that’s a good thing.”

The current situation

With the 6th place conquered by Norris in Australia, and the eighth by Oscar Piastri, McLaren is now preparing for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, scheduled for next weekend, with a new championship standings situation. While the Woking-based team occupy 5th place among the manufacturers, with a total of 12 points, Norris is now in 8th position among the drivers with 8 points. Further back, however, his teammate, still outside the top-10 and placed in 14th position, at 4 points.