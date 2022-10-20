The bond of friendship between Max Verstappen And Lando Norris it is well known within the F1 paddock. The two young talents, both also passionate about racing online, they often joke together on race weekends and even in Suzuka, when they risked being involved in a dangerous accident during qualifying, they quickly cleared up without the misunderstanding on the track generating any change in their interpersonal relationships. Now, however, the same British McLaren driver has revealed that there was more than one chance of seeing the two side by side even in the same suit. In fact, before signing a princely contract renewal with the Woking team until 2025, Norris admitted to having been in negotiations with Red Bull.

The Milton Keynes team, which extended the agreement with Sergio Perez this year until the end of the 2024 season, had in fact tried to probe Norris’ availability for a ‘change of jersey’. “From time to time there are conversations with other people – Norris explained to the German site Auto Motor und Sportduring a long interview – you always ask yourself: what is best for my career? After all, I want to win races and championships. There have been negotiations with Red Bull, a team that has been in the top three for years. But this just shows how much faith I have in McLaren. Although there have been talks, I felt that McLaren was the best choice for me to achieve my goals “.

This season Norris showed once again his great talent: despite having never yet won a GP in his career, in fact, the Englishman was the only driver to get on the podium in 2022 without being behind the wheel of Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes. In addition, in the world championship standings he firmly occupies the seventh position and the ‘first of the others’ behind the six riders of the three top teams.