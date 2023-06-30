Many will remember what happened on the day of the final of the 2020 European Football Championship – held on 11 July 2021 due to the postponement generated by the Covid-19 pandemic -, with Lando Norrispresent at the stadium Wembley of London, who fell victim to some criminals at the end of the meeting.

The young McLaren driver was in fact stopped by some thieves who immobilized him before taking off the expensive Richard Mille watch he wore on his wrist. It was a piece produced in five specimens, worth almost 40,000 pounds. This incident understandably shocked Norris, who later thanked his fans for their support during the period.

The new theft, in Marbella

In recent days, Lando Norris had taken a short vacation with the TikTok model, Jennie Dimova, in the luxurious Marbella villa. Thanks to the Formula 1 break week, the 23-year-old from Bristol had spent three days in Andalusia to switch off and enjoy a little vacation before the commitment in Austria.

As told by the McLaren driver: “We were out for dinner and our house was robbed. They stole several things from us, some expensive and some less. But there is an ongoing investigation and therefore I can not say much more “. Jenni Dimova added a few more details in a video released on social media: “If you’re wondering why I’m so shocked, it’s because our villa was robbed and I lost everything I had: my clothes, my shoes, my purses, my jewellery. Everything was taken from me, I was literally left with nothing. I cried for two hours, but what can I do about it?”.