Missed opportunities

Fifth place at Spa-Francorchamps, behind Max Verstappen (who started on the grid seven positions behind him) was yet another confirmation of the difficult period that Lando Norris is going throughThe Englishman from McLaren has wasted numerous opportunities in the last GPs to recover championship points from the Dutch champion and has been often beaten by his younger and less experienced teammate, Oscar Piastri.

Norris in particular acknowledged that make several mistakes at the start and in the initial stages of the raceas happened in Belgium when – in an attempt to stay out of trouble at the start – McLaren’s #4 driver inadvertently ‘threw himself’ into the gravel escape route, losing three positions in the space of a lap. The driver concerned admitted, after the last GP, that he needed the summer break to “recharge the batteries” and come back stronger at the end of August.

Ralf’s suggestion

However, further advice to try to overcome this difficult period came from the former German pilot Ralph Schumacherwho suggested to Norris to contact a psychologist to gain greater tranquility and coolness, citing as a positive example of this solution the case of Nico Rosbergwho in 2016 managed to beat Lewis Hamilton and win the world title after two years of defeats.

“These are mistakes that can happen, but they shouldn’t happen. – Ralf Schumacher told the microphones of Sky Germany after the Spa race – And [Norris] This thing must urgently change because otherwise Piastri, who is colder, will end up surpassing him”. A psychologist, according to Ralf, would help Norris “to have more self-confidence and become calmerwith relaxation exercises and stuff like that. It didn’t help me. – the former Williams, Jordan and Toyota driver then joked – but I wasn’t good enough anyway. No, jokes aside, it’s something I tried. Some people don’t need it, but I think that Lando needs some support”.