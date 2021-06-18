Tenth and 14th. This is the result provided by the Paul Ricard PL2 at two o’clock McLaren by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Not a good start to the weekend for the two papaya cars, which took a step backwards in the afternoon compared to what they saw in the morning. In the team, the focus is inevitably on the direct confrontation with Ferrari, with whom a battle is underway on the edge of the points to conquer the third position in the constructors’ championship. The two reds did better today and this brings some concern in the words of Lando Norris. The Englishman expects a difficult Saturday for his team.

GP France 2021 – Results PL2

“It was a difficult first day – recognized the native of Bristol – with complicated conditions that played the most important role. The temperature made it difficult to keep the tires in a good window. Driving the car became a challenge mainly due to the wind. We have some aspects that we can definitely improve – added Norris, fourth in the drivers’ standings after the Baku race – but there is still a lot of work to be done. We are all very close, so every little thing will help us, but this [equilibrio] it will also make qualifying difficult tomorrow. We hope to find something that can make our life a little easier “he concluded.

Ricciardo: “I don’t run to make up the numbers”

Paradoxically – given the results obtained so far in the championship by the McLaren driver duo – to appear more confident in view of the rest of the weekend was Daniel Ricciardo. “The morning was pretty promising. We had a good start in FP2 – commented the Australian – but then in FP2, at a competitive level, we didn’t seem as good. Not sure why right now, but we’ll look into it. I was not too bad and we are all very close. We are probably just a few tenths away right now. That said, I’m not too worried, we’ll work on it tonight. The feeling is not too bad, we just need to find a little more pace for tomorrow“.