Landing immediately ahead

Landon Norris started the Hungarian GP weekend in the best possible way, recording the fastest time in FP2. A good signal towards the competition – albeit facilitated by the use of soft tyres compared to the medium ones of the direct rivals – which confirms how the Englishman and McLaren are still very ready to fight for victory after several wasted opportunities over the last few weekends.

Challenge for eight

The winner of the Miami GP preceded, in the afternoon session, the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. Even the Mercedes, fresh from two victories in the last two races, have shown that they can be in the game. Norris even, interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of the day, he indicated that all the drivers from McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes will be in contention for pole position tomorrow.

“I think the challenge is really very close between us, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. – Norris declared – I believe that There will be eight cars fighting for pole and also other cars seem very fast, like Haas. Today was quite a good day. I had a good lap and we could get a good result, but tomorrow is another day. There is definitely still some work to do if we want to be more comfortable”, he concluded.