A year without a rookie

Season 2024 will not see any changes in terms of line-up for all the teams participating in the world championship, which will feature the same drivers from the previous championship. Consequently, therefore, there will be no rookiesunlike what happened in 2023. Last year, in fact, Logan Sargeant took part in the F1 world championship for the first time, confirmed by Williams, and above all Oscar Piastri.

The arrival in F1

F3 and F2 champion, the young Australian became Alpine's third driver in 2022, with the French team making him official as Fernando Alonso's replacement for 2023. All this on the weekend of the Hungarian GP, ​​but without knowing the contract already signed by the pilot of Italian origins with the McLarenwith the episode that generated a long legal tug of war between the two teams which was resolved with the validity of Piastri's signature on the contract proposed by the Woking house.

Norris' admission

From there, the start of his official career in F1, with 2nd place in the Sprint race in Belgium, 3rd place in Japan and above all the pole position in the Sprint Shootout in Qatar, with an adjoining victory in the Sprint and another 2 ° place in the race again in Lusail. Results that impressed everyone, starting with his teammate Lando Norris: “Oscar had an incredible season – he commented in an interview reported by racingnews365.com – It's good to remember to stay calm and be yourself. I think it was a lot, very good at handling pressure, better than I remember doing when I started, but I think this is because each of us is very different in all this: dealing with pressure and remaining calm and relaxed. This is something I have improved a lot over the years: now I know how to handle all these things better. I have a lot of respect for Oscar for how he managed to stay calm on a big stage and in a new environment like F1“.

Optimism for 2024

For McLaren, which has already presented the livery of his MCL38the appointment with the 2024 season is now approaching. In anticipation of this world championship, Norris seems quite confident in the potential of the car, even more so after the positive evolution of results that occurred from mid-2023 onwards: “We are on the right track – he added – we've learned a lot in the last four, five, six months. The progress we have made has taught us a lot. We have some new hires on the way, and while not everything they bring us will be on the machine right away, there are some things we already know now. I am enthusiastic because we have finally taken the right path, we know which direction to go and I want to start the season well. If we can get off to a good start in Bahrain, I will be even more enthusiastic“.