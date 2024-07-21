In search of success

Waiting to convert yesterday’s dominant qualification into what would be the second win of the seasonafter having seen at least three or four good chances to climb onto the top step of the podium vanish in the last rounds, McLaren can already say it has written the history of Formula 1.

A special record

The all papaya front row signed in the Hungarian GP qualifying by Landon Norris And Oscar Plates It does not only represent the first McLaren one-two in qualifying since 2012. The duo that flies the Woking colours high has in fact recorded the youngest ever front row in F1 among those composed of drivers from the same team.

Handover

With an average age of 23 years, 11 months and 28 days, two teammates so young had never monopolised the front row of a Grand Prix. The record, curiously, was snatched from another McLaren couple: in 2007 in fact Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton secured the front row of the Monaco GP at 24 years and one month.