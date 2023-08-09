McLaren finally protagonist

The last few weeks that preceded the start of the Formula 1 summer break put the Circus at the center of attention McLaren. As a ‘lapsed noble’, who at the beginning of the season was struggling to overcome the trap of Q1 in qualifying, the MCL60 has shed its skin thanks to the updates made by Andrea Stella’s team. If in the race at Spa the excessive downforce penalized the performance of the papaya car in the race, in the three previous rounds – Austria, Great Britain and Hungary – the Woking team was able to battle on equal terms with Mercedes and Ferrari for the of ‘vice Red Bull’, clearly leaving behind an Aston Martin that appeared to be in crisis.

Inner rival

Lando Norris he collected two podium finishes at Silverstone and Budapest and in the Belgian Sprint race he was his teammate Oscar Piastri to surprisingly close in second position, behind the usual, unattainable, Max Verstappen. With a car that is finally competitive, McLaren is also demonstrating that it is having set up one of the best pairs of riders on the grid. Norris was already considered by many, like Russell and Leclerc, as one of the few talents able to duel on equal terms with the current reigning world champion. Between mistakes and bad luck, however, the young British has not yet won a GP in his career and is now at his side equally talented fellow-rival and even younger than him.

Piastri, true talent

In fact, Piastri, criticized by many last summer for the brazenness with which he had reneged on the agreement with Alpine, which had raised him, made everyone change their minds. The Australian is proving to be fast, consistent and capable of making no mistakes under pressure. Inevitably, therefore, both Norris and Piastri – as well as contending for the role of leader within the McLaren team for the next few years – are attracting interested glances from other stables. It is no mystery, for example, that the #4 has long been the focus of Red Bull’s interest. His excellent relationship with Verstappen and his qualities, on and off the track, would perhaps make him the perfect cog to make the Austrian giant even more unstoppable.

Market crossroads

Norris in the past has already been close to wearing the Red Bull suit: in 2018 he was thought of to replace New Zealander Brendon Hartley at Toro Rosso; in 2021, however, Horner and Marko had tested the ground for his possible landing in the ‘first team’ in place of Sergio Perez. “There have been talks with Red Bull – Norris admitted in the past – it’s a team that has been in the top three for years. But this demonstrates even more the confidence I have in McLaren. Even though there were some negotiations, I felt that McLaren was the best fit for me to achieve my goals“. But now, with the advent of Piastri, Norris runs the risk of finding himself a rival for the future, even on the transfer market.

The Piastri’s contract in fact expires at the end of 2024, while that of Norris will close in 2025. This potentially makes Piastri – and his manager Mark Webber – ready to focus on finding the best seat for the future before the Englishman. Such a situation could open the door to two scenarios: a confirmation of Piastri in McLaren, in the long term and with guarantees of having a role equal to that of Norris; or one look at the market, where the options might be appealing. In fact, at the end of 2024 many important contracts will expire, including the one that links Sergio Perez to Red Bull. Who knows, maybe in Milton Keynes, after having courted Norris for a long time, they might start thinking about his box partner.