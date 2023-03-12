Bad start

Among the many realities that have disappointed in this start of the championship in Bahrain, the McLaren it was perhaps the one that had the worst start to the season: in addition to the problems encountered in the pre-season tests, the British team did not reach the points zone either with rookie Oscar Piastri, who retired in the first half of the race due to electronic problems , nor with Lando Norris, even 17th and last. A placement conditioned by another failure, this time linked to the loss of pneumatic pressure in the MCL60 engine. The fact remains that hopes have not been extinguished for the Woking team, both for a world championship that is still in its infancy and above all for the arrival of a new package of updates scheduled for the Azerbaijan GP, ​​the fourth round of the season.

Looking forward to Baku

An appointment that could therefore make us forget a bitter debut in 2023 for the team and for Norris himself, optimistic and at the same time frustrated by what happened in Bahrain: “I hope that our real season can start in Baku – he commented in an interview reported by motorsportweek.com – even if in reality it has already begun. As much as we want to believe it will start later, we’re already at it, and we’re behind where we should be. If we want to be a top level team, we will start again with what awaits us in Baku, i.e. with the type of incoming components. Until then, we will do our best to make the most of what we have now. It’s the same thing all the other teams do: it doesn’t matter where we are, whether tenth or fifteenth, we are optimistic that we can make progress over the course of the season.”

Worrying predictions

The difficulties of this early 2023 had already been calculated by Norris, aware of an internal change that took place at the top management of McLaren which had upset the pre-season projects: “We knew exactly what car we were going to havehow much downforce we would find and so on – he added – you always have a reasonable idea where your cars will be, but you don’t know what others will do. We are still going in the right direction, even if we are not satisfied with being the sixth or seventh team. We want to move forward, not backwards. I think it will always be a difficult season until you get to the top, and even when you’re at the top it will still be a complex championship.”

It looks to the future

Despite the construction of a new wind tunnel and a new simulatorwhich according to team principal Andrea Stella could also be employed in the middle of this year, Norris prefers to continue this world championship with the resources available, in order to take advantage of all the new features in 2024: “We know the wind tunnel and simulator are on the way – he added – two things that will certainly help us take a step forward, but we need to do more with what we already have. We have to make progress and finish the season better than we started. This is what we want to achieve as a team, ie finish in the top four. I think this will give us a big boost of confidence for 2024, when we will have part of the car set up in the new wind tunnel, some already started, and we can be more confident for the end of the season.”