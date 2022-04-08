Fifth in FP1 and eighth in FP2, although still more than a second behind the best time of the session, recorded in both cases by a Ferrari. Looking only at the positions obtained by Lando Norris in the first two free practice sessions at the Melbourne circuit one might think that McLaren has returned to the levels of 2021, when it was firmly among the top four forces on the grid. We are only on Friday and it is definitely too early to draw definitive conclusions, but in the meantime some glimmer of light seems to be seen around Woking, considering that even Daniel Ricciardo did not disfigure on his home track. Norris then took away the satisfaction, both in the morning and in the afternoon, of always being the best driver among Mercedes enginesalso standing in front of the pair of silver arrows, Hamilton and Russell.

Analyzing his session at the end of the day, the English driver himself pointed out i progress apparently made by the team in setting up the MCL36. “Today was one of our best days so far this season – remarked the talent of Bristol – I think we started the day well, with a good balance and then made further improvements. We are moving in a good direction. So far the situation looks similar to Jeddah, which is a good thing for us, because that was a decent weekend. Things seem to be going pretty well and there is still room for improvement. So this is our goal for tomorrow’s qualifying “.