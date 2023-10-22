I half smiled

A mix of disappointment and satisfaction at home McLaren at the end of Sprint race of the United States Grand Prix, with both Woking riders off the podium but with different feelings. While Lando Norris is preparing to conclude the 100th weekend of his career with a good 4th placehe can’t do better than his teammate Oscar Piastri, even outside the top-8. Starting from fifth position, the Australian crossed the finish line in tithewhich in the Sprint format, unlike that of the Sunday race, does not correspond to the points zone.

The next goals

An appointment, the one scheduled for this evening, in which the 23-year-old will absolutely want to make up for it, aware of the potential expressed by the MCL60 in the last weekends of this championship: “It wasn’t an ideal Sprint – commented – we had a lot of battles at the beginning, I wore out the tires very quickly and they overheated a lot. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but on the bright side we learned a lot for Sunday’s race, where most points are earned. Now we will focus on the Grand Prix and aim to move forward tomorrow.”

One step further than the ‘Reds’

Norris’ performance was positive, as he initially paid for the strategic choice of his former teammate Carlos Sainz, who decides to take part in the Sprint on soft tyres. Having moved into fourth position, the Spaniard lost pace as the laps went by, which allowed the Briton to overtake the Ferrari driver and also try to make up ground on Leclerc, who however finished on the podium: “It was a good race, despite the difficult start – he has declared – with Carlos starting on the Softs, it took a few laps to overtake him, but when I did our pace seemed very high, better than Ferrari’s. One more lap and we would have had Charles and 3rd place. There are many positive signs for the race. It was a good day and good preparation for the Grand Prix.”. Race that will start this evening at 9pmbroadcast live on television by Sky Sports F1 and delayed at 10.30pm on TV8.