McLaren protagonist

The complex weekend experienced by Formula 1 in Qatar had an absolute protagonist: the McLaren. The Woking team grabbed the limelight with two extraordinary performances both in the Sprint race, won by Oscar Piastri and in which Lando Norris came in third place, and in the actual race on Sunday. In this case the success once again went to Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, but Piastri and Norris managed to bring home another splendid double podium, which matches the one obtained in the last round in Japan. This time, however, the Australian driver crossed the finish line with a one second margin over his more experienced garage companion.

Derby postponed

There internal challenge Piastri-Norris, which continued for the entire weekend, was however stopped right at the moment by the papaya garage, worried about possible contacts and above all by the presence behind the pair of a very fast George Russell, still hoping to be able to harpoon the podium. After the third pit stop Norris had returned to the track very close to his sister car and seemed ready to try an attack on the #81 from Perth. From the team principal Andrea Stella However, one has arrived clear order to freeze positions.

Plates surprised

Norris initially showed that he did not like this indication at all and opened up on the radio to ask for explanations: “Why do you want to do this? We have a big gap [su quelli dietro] And I’m clearly much faster [di Piastri]”. However, confirmation of the ban on a ‘derby’ for second position came from the garage. At this point Norris did not argue and followed his teammate without ever trying to attack. After the race Piastri himself admitted that he was “I was a bit surprised” from the box’s decision. “I would have accepted either way – the Australian then added – but obviously there were a lot of concerns about tires, track limits and more. I think getting second and third place for the team was the most important thing“.

Stella’s ‘commandments’

Confirmation of this came directly from the team principal, Andrea Stellawho explained that he wanted to impose an order from above on his pilots to avoid any kind of problemto. It should not be forgotten that the two MCL60s also came into contact this season in the Italian GP, ​​fortunately without consequences. Norris’ initial reply did not bother the Italian manager, who reiterated how the team’s policy is to make the drivers scrupulously respect the instructions coming from the pits. “After consolidating positions at the final stop, we told the drivers to hold position and bring the two cars home – commented a Sky Sports F1 Star – as part of our principles we always tell pilots, when we give them an instruction, to respond to us. This is because we want to be 100% sure that we understand their position. But – he added – if we then confirm the command, they must execute it“.