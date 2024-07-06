by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris seeks continuity

It has always been said that Lando Norris was one of the most consistent drivers on the grid. Which has proven true, but in seasons that have seen the Briton fighting for top-five finishes in races and McLaren for third or fourth in the constructors’ standings. In 2024, the car’s level has grown (like last year) exponentially, to the point of challenging Red Bull for the lead, and now Norris must get used to the rarefied air of high altitude.

#4 is experiencing first-hand how difficult it is to be consistent at high levels and limit errors to a minimum. Something that Lewis Hamiltonin his dominant era, did and is now repeating Max Verstappen. This is why Norris still feels like an inferior driver to them, regardless of the number of victories that logically leans on the side of the two champions.

Norris’s words

“I still feel I need improvement. As a pilot, I don’t think I’m at Max and Lewis’ level yetbecause they have been at this level much longer than me. Where to improve? Difficult to answer: if I knew exactly, it would probably be a little easier, but it’s about small things, one or two meters, and a few cents here and there“, these are the words of the British. “I definitely don’t put myself on their level yet. And I feel like I still need to test myself against them on a consistent basis, but I think it’s getting closer and closer and it’s getting there“.

“You just have to pick up all these little things and put them together, but the point is to do it every single race, for a whole season, and then do it for multiple seasons.“, Norris explained. “Most of the drivers here on the grid can probably do a great job for a race or a qualifying, maximising a weekend. But what separates them from the best and what makes Max and Lewis who they are is maximize every single weekend with or without pressure, in different conditions, fighting with different teams or for a championship“.