Leclerc and Norris are no longer on the market

After Charles Leclerc also Lando Norris yesterday he announced his renewal with McLaren, again a 'multi-year' extension without a clear deadline. Norris had a contract valid with the Woking team until 2025 and therefore added at least two years to this deadline, which means that the McLaren driver pair will be formed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at least until 2026, the year in which it expires the renewal made official by the Australian in 2023.

Norris and Leclerc they are therefore no longer on the market and especially the former seemed in pole position to join his friend Max Verstappen at the wheel of Red Bull in the future when the contract tying him to McLaren, the team with which Norris made his F1 debut in 2019, would expire.

The English driver explained that there had actually been negotiations with various teams, not only with Red Bull, but that challenging one of the best drivers in the history of F1 'at his home' would have been extremely difficult. “I don't want to lie, in F1 negotiations are constant – declared Norris as reported by the newspaper planetf1.com – we always talk to many teams and ask each other what we can offer. But my 'negotiations' never went beyond this step. Am I afraid of challenging Verstappen in Red Bull? I don't think that's the right question. I wouldn't be afraid of anyone. The question is, by joining a new team, would I think I could play it straight away? The answer to this question is no and it would be for any pilot. It takes time to adapt and find your place within a team. AND if you go to challenge the best driver in the world, it's not a smart move to make. Even for the Verstappen of a few years ago it would be difficult to go and play with the Max of now. The plan is to replicate what Verstappen did with Red Bull in McLaren.”