The podium conquered in Imola by Lando Norris had transmitted a renewed confidence to the whole environment McLaren in view of the Miami GP, however, proved to be a real disappointment for the Woking team. In addition to 13th place Daniel’s ending Ricciardoremained out of the points area after a qualifying session closed also far from the top 10, the other twist came from the one who had raised the trophy reserved for 3rd place in the previous stage in Emilia-Romagna.

The Englishman in fact finished his race prematurely following a contact happened with the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly, guilty of having sent him against the barriers after a return to the track at the limit. A maneuver that did not arouse an angry reaction from the 22-year-old British, however embittered by an accident that prevented him from being able to close the GP in the top ten: “It was a difficult day which obviously didn’t end as we wanted – commented Norris – I think the collision with Pierre it was a bit of a racing accident. Maybe I could have left a little more space, but so did he, and in the end we ended up bumping into each other. Unfortunately we missed the opportunity to make a point or two, which are always a good thing to have. It’s a bit of a shame, but those are things that happenso we will try to redeem ourselves next time ”.

Little satisfaction also for Ricciardo, protagonist of a good overtaking on Tsunoda but still seemed to be in difficulty during the entire race: “It felt like an eventful race – explained the Australian – there have been several battles and even moments of fun, but I have had the impression that we were defending rather than attacking. We did our best to hold on: at the beginning we were able to go long on the medium tires, but I’m not sure we were that fast, even though we managed to keep and manage the tire. On the contrary, with the hard one I had to fight to find the performances. Towards the end of the race, when I managed to do it, we couldn’t race with the fastest cars by now. I fought hard to get close to the points, but it wasn’t enough. We will continue to do so, even if I think that this circuit has certainly played a part in some of our weaknesses, among many long and straight curves. We have to work on various aspects in the hope that Barcelona will satisfy us more ”.

Thanks to the results on American soil, the world championship now sees Norris in 7th place, one point behind Hamilton and five ahead of Bottas. At the same time, Ricciardo is currently close to the top 10 four points behind Magnusse’s Haas, while McLaren remains in 4th place in the constructors’ list, 49 points behind Mercedes.