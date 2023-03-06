McLaren and unreliability

Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 debut turned into a real nightmare for the young Australian driver, who was forced to retire in the first half of the Bahrain GP due to a reliability problem. At the same time, despite having remained on track until the end of the race, so did his teammate Lando Norris has not been free from problems of another nature, this time related to the loss of engine air pressure.

What happened?

A fact that forced the British driver to come into the pits every ten laps to allow the air jack to be inserted into the side of the car to repressurize the engine circuit. Continuous operations that made Norris relegate to 17th and last position, two laps behind the winner Max Verstappen.

Not the result we wanted, but there are some positives to take as we work hard to turn things around. Hear from the team after the #BahrainGP. 👇 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 5, 2023

Stella’s words

A problem also explained by Andrea Stella at the end of the race, he too making his debut in the new role of McLaren team principal: “There was a loss of air pressure on Lando’s car – explained the Umbrian engineer – we discovered this leak relatively early in the race. At that point we knew that it was possible to do only 10-11 laps each time before having to intervene. We decided to stay in the race and try to stay at least one lap behind the leader in the last ten laps. Then, in the event of a safety car, we would have used any opportunity to get back into the fight. We made six stops in total.”