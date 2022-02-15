The perfect regulation does not exist, and that of 2022 will be no exception. The goal that Formula 1 has set itself – that is, to increase the show by allowing the cars to be less aerodynamically conditioned by the cars in front – hides pitfalls. Landau Norrisfor example, he is skeptical about the effectiveness of the regulations that created this new generation of single-seaters.

“A lot of intense battles we saw last year were due to the difficulties in overtaking. In Hungary Lewis Hamilton lost ten laps behind Fernando Alonso because it was not easy to overtake him, and everyone believes that that was one of the best fights of the season“Said the Briton at the presentation of the new McLaren. “In 2022, perhaps, you could be overtaken in two laps, so we won’t see such great challenges. On the other hand, however, I understand that the dirty air prevented many battles, as soon as we got behind a driver we lost downforce and we couldn’t do much. It is not certain that the upcoming races of the season are more beautiful and intense in terms of battles. For the rest, 2022 offers many opportunities and we will have to be good at exploiting them. For example there is the return ofground effect, and to get the car to work at its best you need to run it as close to the ground as possible. This could also cause problems: the curbs will not be so pleasant to use and we will have to change the driving style on some tracks.“.