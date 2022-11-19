A McLaren on the ball, the one seen on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Landau Norris he always hovered around fifth place and closed qualifying in seventh position, but positive feedback also came from Daniel Ricciardo, back in Q3 on the last Saturday with the colors of the papaya team. The Australian, however, will start from 13th position following the penalty received at Interlagos for contact with Kevin Magnussen on the first lap. A ballast that could have a lot of impact on tomorrow’s race, considering that in Abu Dhabi it is always very difficult to climb positions. Positions and points that serve as bread for McLaren: the Woking team has to recover 19 at Alpine, and now the task is increasingly difficult. Norris and Ricciardo, however, did not give up.

“A good qualification. I think I took everything out of the car today, so I’m happy. I struggled a bit, not having enough confidence to push the car to the limit, but at the same time we secured the best possible position“Norris commented. “We have a good starting position, let’s try to convert it somewhere tomorrow“.

Ricciardo added: “I am satisfied with Q3 because this year has never been a guarantee. From this point of view, I’m happy to have stayed on track throughout the session and to have always been able to fight for the top-10. We have been quite competitive, this gives us some hope. I believe that in the central sector he was unable to exploit the car to 100%. maybe there was a tenth more that could have put me into battle with Vettel and Ocon. I can’t wait for tomorrow, I’ll try to attack from the start, recover some positions and get back into the fight with the top ten“.