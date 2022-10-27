The United States Grand Prix officially ended the fight for the 2022 constructors’ world title, but no other challenges still underway to achieve further objectives: one of these will concern the conquest of fourth place in the world championship standings in the direct battle between McLaren and Alpine, with the Woking team that will have to recover 6 points from their French rival starting from Mexican Grand Prixscheduled this weekend at the Autodrome ‘Hermanos Rodriguez’.

A goal that the English house will try to achieve with the results in the points area of Lando Norrisfinished sixth in Austin and motivated to replicate a top-10 finish also in Mexico City: “It’s great to be back in Mexico for the second consecutive year – said the British driver – the circuit represents a unique challenge, with a high altitude and the fans in the baseball stadium section which are an interesting feature of the track. I can’t wait to get back in the car this week after a good time in Austin. I’m sure the Mexican fans will be in full force to create a fantastic atmosphere like last year. As a team we are determined to collect as many points as possible in the last three races of the season ”.

On the other hand, the state of form of Daniel Ricciardoin the midst of a crisis of results such as to make even a finish in the top ten complex, as happened in the last two races: “I’m looking forward to going to Mexico City this week to tackle the last three races of the year – explained the Australian – the atmosphere on the track is electrifying and the fans are always very passionate. It will be nice to get back to racing hoping for a quick turnaround from Austin, as Sunday was a tough race for me. It is important to keep working hard to get the results and finish the season as a team ”.