The podium at Imola did not provide a moment of great joy only for Red Bull after two weeks of controversy and discontent over the reliability problems encountered after Australia. The third place in the Emilia-Romagna GPin fact, it reported the signature of Lando Norriscapable of giving a huge smile to McLaren after a nightmare start to the season for the Woking team.

The Briton, already a protagonist in qualifying and in the Sprint, completed the job with the first podium of the season for himself and his team, obtained also thanks to an excellent starting point, then exploiting the error made by Leclerc in an attempt to comeback of the Monegasque on the Red Bull duo. A personal satisfaction that Norris, during the post-race press conference, underlined, also joking with the winner of the race Max Verstappen.

When asked by a journalist who asked the British number 4 if his car was the third force in the race, the two gave birth to a nice joking question and answer: “If I were Russell, I would say that I had the seventh force of the deployment at my disposal” ironized Norris. At that point, the defending champion advised Norris to “you have to say it was all thanks to the pilotbecause you had the worst car of the lot, so it turns out a good headline for the papers ”.

In any case, regardless of the jokes between friends at the press conference, Ricciardo’s teammate commented on his result and the potential of his car as follows: “It’s hard to say, because situations change every weekend – he added – the Mercedes wasn’t that bad this weekend, just as the Alfa Romeo was perhaps faster than Russell’s car, with Bottas still unable to overtake him. We beat two cars that were perhaps a second faster than us. We did our race at our own pace, but that it does not necessarily mean being the third force in the world. If Sainz hadn’t ended up in the gravel at the start and Leclerc hadn’t turned around, we would never have made it to the podium. We have to work because there are two teams that are currently out of our reach, but we are on the right path and this is very important, also because we reacted well after a very difficult start to the season ”.