McLaren, what growth! And now Norris dreams big

A month ago Mika Hakkinen said it: “This McLaren will be able to surprise us and get closer to Red Bull during the season“. The two-time world champion was one of the few who trusted the Woking team, which was at the bottom of the standings in the first two races and had to fight for the points zone up until the Canadian GP. The impressive growth, admired starting from the Austrian Grand Prix and translated into two consecutive podiums at Silverstone and Hungary, proved the Flying Finn. And now Lando Norris can dream big.

The British driver is only missing the victory, but the #4 is convinced that its just a matter of timeand that success could already arrive at the end of this season.

Norris’s words

“The first win? If Max retires, maybe! At the moment, Red Bull is too fast. Unless they make mistakes or something happens to their machine, it’s tough. I think we must be very satisfied with the progress we’ve made: up until four or five races ago we were sometimes struggling to get out of Q1, now we’re fighting for pole and podiums. That’s okay for now, our moment will come later in the year“said the Briton.

In the last three races the McLaren driver has put himself even more on display, highlighting a further leap in quality compared to the growth he had already admired in his first four years in Formula 1. Norris not only makes mistakes very rarely, but now with a competitive car he seems to be able to consistently reach the podium area. What the teammate Oscar Piastri, unfortunately and a pinch of inexperience, still did not. But the Australian has shown that success in Formula 1 is a matter of time for him too.