There McLaren try to move on after Miami. In Florida the negative race of Daniel Ricciardo and the accident of Lando Norris forced the Woking team to the second zero of the season, but we need to quickly forget the United States, because now Montmeló is coming. The Catalan one is a circuit on which McLaren has achieved good results in recent years, going always in points in the last four editions of the Grand Prix. A circuit that therefore gives confidence to the papaya team, which at the beginning of the year thought they had the wrong car completely; and instead, with methodical work, the MCL36 has improved to the point of constantly fighting for the top-10goal that Norris and Ricciardo set for Sunday’s race, also because the Woking team will bring some substantial updates to the car.

“I am thrilled to be back in Europe and racing in Barcelona this weekend. I like the Spanish circuit, which has some interesting features and a fantastic crowd. I have left the Miami training camp behind and I am fully focused on the race that awaits me“The Briton said. “We rode on the circuit during testing in February, I can’t wait to add everything we have learned from the season so far. Miami highlighted that we still have a long way to go to get back to fighting constantly at the top, but it is important for us to remain optimistic. The team is working hard to make updates to the car and we hope this will give us the boost we need to tackle this appointment“.

Daniel Ricciardo he added: “Can’t wait to go to Spain! There were some good battles in Miami with great support from the fans, but it turned out to be a difficult circuit for the team. In view of Montmeló, we need to keep a positive mentality and apply everything we have learned from last weekend. Spain was a good race for me last year, I can’t wait to get back on track with the new cars and make the most of the MCL36. Having tested here in February, we have a better idea of ​​what to expect than other race weekends. It will be nice to see where we can make improvements as well test updates. Our performances after Bahrain have shown that we can consistently fight for the top 10. We will continue to push“.