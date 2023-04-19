McLaren changes skin

In recent weeks, McLaren has announced major changes among the top management and a profound renewal in its structure, creating an executive team made up of three technical directors and ousting James key.

The arrival of Sanchez

All can be said of McLaren’s difficulties except that the team is unable to roll up its sleeves and react. To CEO Zak Brown he likes to influence and decide, even with strong choices like that of removing Daniel Ricciardo to make room for Oscar Piastri, or like that of promoting Andrea Stella to team principal after the farewell of Andreas Seidl. Key’s departure and David’s arrival Sanchez as technical director of the car concept and performance are only the latest coup de théâtre of the Californian. Which in recent years has changed practically everything, except Lando Norriswhich has become the reference pilot over time.

Norris’s words

Brown dotes on his little jewel and, since he’s not the only one, has sealed him up until 2025. The Briton, in turn, is grateful to the Woking team for making him debut in Formula 1 in 2019 and is proud of how the McLaren always has clear ideas about the future: “At the end of the day it’s a business, and choosing what’s best for the team and not just what looks best. Sometimes you have to be a little colder. It happens at McLaren, but it happens in every team“.

“We always want better people and try to get rid of people who may not have provided the necessary services. That’s how it works, especially in Formula 1, when the going is so tough and tight. You don’t want any weak links. I am happy not to be in those positions of responsibility. But we all have bosses, even Zak has them. Luckily I just drive the cars, which are the result of everything above. But it was clear that changes were needed“.