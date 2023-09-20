Norris comments on the Mclaren updates

As in Austria, in Singapore the McLaren introduced a package of updates aimed at improving the performance of the MCL60 by first entrusting it to Lando Norris. The Briton therefore appreciated the developments brought by the Woking team and immediately exploited them to grab second place at Marina Bay. The evolutionary package, for the first time in the season, focused above all on a specific sector: the behavior of the car in slow corners, one of the weaknesses of the MCL60 since the beginning of the year.

Judging by Norris’ podium, one might say that McLaren hit the mark. Yet Oscar Piastri’s comeback seventh place suggests that the “old” car could already give good results on the Asian track. The Briton himself downplayed the scope of the developments on the MCL60, stating that McLaren is simply trying to improve overall performance and that the underlying problems remain.

Norris’s words

“The updates did everything they were supposed to do. Everything worked very well already on Friday, as in Austria. I think they’ve been positive and it’s reassuring for the future. Definitely the car he made a good step forward in terms of performance: you go faster, but still we still complain about the same things and the same problems“, commented the Briton in the Marina Bay paddock.

“We are just looking for a car that is competitive enough on our part to keep up with those ahead of us. We don’t want the perfect car, also because I don’t think a perfect car ever exists. Verstappen also had difficulties in Singapore, and I remember that a few years ago Mercedes had a similar trend: maybe Singapore is just the breaking point for all those who are doing too well“.