Norris, still years of purgatory in McLaren?

For the talent he has shown so far, it can be said that Lando Norris is erring on the side of gratitude. The Briton was in fact linked to McLaren until the end of 2025, but the Woking team – despite their promises – was never able to provide him with a car worthy of the best. It is clear that with this material Norris’s ambitions are in a gilded prison. And, barring Aston Martin-style leaps in performance, they could be for the next three years.

Norris, Chandhok’s concern

Norris’ difficulties on his debut in Bahrain did not go unnoticed. The Briton took his anger out on a pit panel after realizing how slow the MCL60 was compared to the competition. In qualifying the #4 reported almost a miracle, bringing the car close to Q3, but in the race the limits of the car were too evident. Even Norris was stopped six times during the grand prix to allow the team to pressurize the engine. Which obviously eliminated any chance of entering the points zone and made Karun Chandhok reflect. According to the Indian driver, the driver’s hope is to have included exit clauses from the contract: “Before the season we talked about the fact that McLaren blocked him and that Zak Brown did a great job signing him until 2025“, commented a Sky Sports UK. “I think if they are smart they have created exit clauses. For example, if McLaren doesn’t finish in the top four in the constructors’ championship two years in a row, Lando has the option to look elsewhere. Because outside of the traditional three teams, Fernando and Lando are the two leading riders on the grid. And the fact that he’s struggling just to get into Q3 must be frustrating“.