by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris, words of love for McLaren

It's the week of renewals in Formula 1. After Charles Leclerc with Ferrari, also Lando Norris has made his stay in McLaren official: the Woking team has wisely protected him beyond the expiry of the old agreement (2025) with a multi-year renewal and at least until 2026 he will be able to enjoy a young and very talented duo made up of #4 and Oscar Piastri.

Norris's words

Norris, author of a great championship since McLaren put the “real” updated MCL60 on the track, commented on the contract renewal as follows: “It's a great feeling to stay in papaya. I grew up with McLaren and I feel at home here, the team is like a family to me. The journey so far has been exciting, we've had ups and downs, but last season has demonstrated our desire to return to competing for the top positions on the grid“, the Briton told McLaren channels.

“The work that Zak Brown, Andrea Stella and the entire team have done over the last year has been incredible and I'm confident I can compete for victories with McLaren. I look forward to creating more great memories and continuing to work hard with everyone at the McLaren Technology Center for years to come“.

“I'm happy to stay with the people I grew up with, who helped me grow as a driver, who made me the man I am now. The team is stronger than ever, these are the people who I believe can stand by my side in the chase for the title. I am more prepared than ever, we are in a good position and I have confidence in the team around me. We have what we need, everything is in its place“.