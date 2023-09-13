Limited edition livery

The Singapore Grand Prix it becomes more and more awaited at home McLarenand for multiple reasons: in addition to the team’s collective desire to redeem themselves from the negative weekend in Monza, with Lando Norris’s eighth place and Oscar Piastri’s placing outside the points zone (also hindered by a contact with Lewis Hamilton, who was then penalized for the maneuver at the Second Variant), the Woking company will debut with a new livery (as will Williams) in a limited edition for the Marina Bay and Suzuka events.

Piastri’s debut

A debut ‘aesthetic’ which will coincide with the absolute one of Piastri on this track, being historically limited to F1 only. As a result, #81 will experience the track for the first time after hours of training and preparation spent in the simulator: “I’ve always enjoyed watching the Singapore GP, so I’m looking forward to making my debut on the Marina Bay street circuit – commented – last week I spent some time in the simulator learning as much as I could, but as a rookie it’s a track you really have to physically drive on to gain experience. Singapore offers some challenging conditions, especially due to the high humidity. It’s a new challenge for me, so it’s something I’m preparing for. It can be a race of danger and anything can happen, as we have seen in the past. The car has a slightly different livery for this double whammy, which I really like. We hope to return with a good result. I’m ready for the weekend!”

Marina Bay: beautiful and difficult

Therefore a different discussion for Norriswho came close to the podium in Singapore with 4th place last year, improving on the seventh place he obtained in 2019, in what was his debut season in F1: “I’m really excited to return to Singapore – he has declared – And one of the most exciting tracks on the calendarbut also one of the most physically demanding. Our car looks really cool with a limited edition Stealth Mode livery design, so I can’t wait to get out on track. Last week I returned to the McLaren Technology Center with my engineers to review our performance and the result in Monza. Now let’s move on and hope to continue consistently finish in the points“.