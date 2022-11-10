The Brazilian stay of Lando Norris – among the most anticipated protagonists of this race weekend as the young English talent of McLaren has been clearly the best this season among the drivers not behind the wheel of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes – it started in the worst way. As reported by the same team from Woking through a post published on their social channels, in fact, Norris was hit by a malaise.

It is suspected that the British was the victim of a ‘food poisoning and today he will rest in the hotel, skipping the traditional appointment with the press conference that should have seen him protagonist at 14.05 local time, 18.05 in Italy. The team’s expectation is that # 4 will be back in shape tomorrow to take part regularly in PL1 and above all in the qualifications that will determine the starting grid of the Sprint Race. To complicate the weekend, in fact, there is also the short race on Saturday which inevitably reduces the time available for the team and drivers and their margin of error.

The British team has made it known that they have the only one on the spot as a reserve driver Nyck De Vries. It would therefore be the Dutch, future AlphaTauri driver, to be called into question if Norris’ conditions do not improve. The peculiarity is that De Vries this year between tests, free practice and races has already driven for four teams: Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams and Mercedes. If he were to sit in the cockpit of the McLaren he would have experienced, in just one year, half the cars on the grid.

Lando is feeling unwell with suspected food poisoning, so he will rest in the hotel today. We expect him back at track tomorrow. Get well soon, Lando! 🧡#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ut1k16Ado4 – McLaren (@ McLarenF1) November 10, 2022