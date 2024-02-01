by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris, Stella's enthusiasm

Lando's multi-year renewal Norris it sent the enthusiasm at McLaren through the roof. In Woking they can't wait to chase the world championship dream with that rough-hewn and home-made jewel which, when it has had the car capable of competing for the podium, has almost always hit its target. From the Austrian GP onwards, he has recorded seven, including two second places.

Andrew Star he is one of the Brit's most avid admirers and more than anyone he wanted him to stay in the team. For the Umbrian team principal, who won the title with Michael in his career SchumacherFernando Alonso and Kimi RaikkonenNorris has what it takes to fall into this circle of drivers.

Stella's words

“Lando certainly falls into the category of these drivers, he has the qualities of those who won the World Championship: talent, mentality, work ethic. He's ready to win“, Stella told the media, naturally without wanting to compare Norris to Schumacher and Alonso but placing #4 back in the circle of world champions.

“A characteristic of champions is that they improve from year to year. It's like this because they use intelligence, ethics, the best people around them. They do everything to grow and for this sport to become more and more competitive“, he concluded. “Lando has all the raw materials to win, since 2018 he has continued to grow, as every champion does“.