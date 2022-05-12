In the first five races of the season, the team that has made one of the greatest steps forward, if not the greatest, is undoubtedly the McLaren; the team from Woking, after failing to access the points in the first round of the calendar in Sakhir, gradually moved up the positions in the standings with both drivers, until the conquest of the podium for Lando Norris in Imola. However, after such a result, both the Brit and his teammate Daniel Ricciardo have plunged back into the hell of the second half of the ranking in Miami, respectively with a retirement and a 13th place.

A negative result therefore for the English team, but which did not excessively knock down Norris himself, who, at the end of the race in the USA, had nevertheless reiterated how the points area had been within reach without the accident with Pierre Gasly. Now, in view of the next appointment in Spainfrom 20 to 22 May, the 22-year-old from Bristol reiterates his optimism, albeit with the need to keep his head high in a very close challenge with other teams: “We hope to be able to make further improvements to the car – has explained – but it’s hard to know what exactly we’re going to do this weekend. We are behind Mercedes and Alfa Romeo, and we remain in a good fight with Alpine and AlphaTauri. The situation is simple: the Haas is also there or almost with us, so we are all close. I think we are around the fifth, fourth or sixth position. We have a good pace, but it is something more is needed to be able to face the Mercedes and the drivers ahead of us. If we succeed, we can be happy ”.