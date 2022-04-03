The 7th place obtained by Lando Norris in the last Saudi Arabian GP he gave back a little confidence to McLaren after an unconvincing start to the season for the team, characterized by a result outside the points zone in Bahrain – both for him and for his teammate Daniel Ricciardo – and by an unsatisfactory overall performance of the MCL36. The problems, which emerged already during the pre-season tests, therefore do not seem to have been stemmed by the technicians of the British team, among the most difficult of the grid, also due to a low-performance Mercedes power unit.

In any case, the calendar of the world championship still has many stages to be played, and there is no intention on the part of Norris to continue the rest of the season with the awareness of not being able to recover from a championship that started on the wrong foot: “I absolutely don’t want to get used to this situation – explained the 22-year-old Englishman – I know my job is simply to get the most out of it. Of course it hurts and it’s painful to know that you could put in as much effort as possible and still find yourself in the 13th, 15th, 16th or any other. Formula 1 is not always limited to pure success or money, but it’s about always doing the best possible job. I think this is the only aspect at the moment, on my part and the engineers, we can focus on to try to make the car faster ”.

On the causes of this crisis McLaren, Norris also expressed his personal opinion one week before the Australian GP, ​​at Ricciardo’s home, where both drivers will try to concretize the research currently underway by the Woking home team, directed by James Key: “It could be our philosophy, as well as other things – he added – James is overseeing everything, and figuring out what’s going wrong and what the problems are. It is not for me to say what we have done right or wrong. I think the technicians know what they have done right or wrong, or what path we have taken, and maybe we will try a different path. James should be on top, he and his team at MTC will work hard to figure that out. “