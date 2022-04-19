In terms of results, the McLaren he is recovering after the great difficulties in Bahrain. Melbourne’s fifth and sixth place, however, can mean as much as nothing. To understand what the 18 Australian points will mean it will be necessary to wait at least Imola: was the Australian Grand Prix a coincidence (and then the opponents dropped considerably), or does the MCL36 finally give signs of life? In view of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, the drivers of the Woking team are in fact preaching a lot of calm.

“I’m excited to return to Imola! It was a great race for me last year, I got my first podium of 2021. We are not back to fight for the podium yet this season, but we hope to be able to keep improving, getting the best from this weekend too.“Commented Lando Norris. “The circuit is fast, with some features that should be interesting to tackle with the new cars. The Sprint always adds a little extra excitement for the fans, I can’t wait to see how the weekend unfolds. Australia has been a positive weekend for us but we know that we still have a lot of work to do to get where we want to be“.

Daniel Ricciardo he added: “I’m still excited after the great result in Melbourne, in front of an incredible home crowd, we hope to be able to keep the trend at Imola. The Sprint will be back and everything is possible, so we must lower your head, get even better and make the most of the car’s potential, also because the track is technically difficult, plus it is fast and smooth and it will be nice to see how these new cars perform. Last year we got a good haul of points at Imola, I hope that this year we can get more. We still have a long way to go, let’s keep pushing!“.