McLaren driver Lando Norris recorded the fastest time in the second free practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, which will be held tomorrow, Sunday, in the Formula 1 World Championship, ahead of Dutchman Max Verstappen, Red Bull driver.

Norris scored 1 minute 11.330 seconds around the Zandvoort track, beating Verstappen by 0.023 seconds.

Once again, Alex Albon, the Williams driver, was the surprise of the race by finishing third, after setting the fifth fastest time in the first free practice that was held earlier.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes driver, came in fourth place, followed by Yuki Tsunda, Alpha Tauri driver, Pierre Gasly, Alpine driver, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull second driver, came in seventh place.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took eleventh place, while Carlos Sainz came in sixteenth.

The second free practice was stopped for nearly ten minutes, after Oscar Piastri, McLaren driver, and Daniel Ricciardo, Alpha Tauri driver, had two accidents in the same place, but in two different incidents.

The race resumed after nearly 15 minutes, without any major incidents, and according to the media, Richardo was initially taken to the medical center, after which he was taken to the hospital for additional examinations, Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko told Sky.

Verstappen is looking forward to equalizing a record by achieving a ninth consecutive victory in the “Formula-1” races, which is the achievement achieved by former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel, the four-time world champion.

The retired driver, Vettel, won all the last nine races of the 2013 season, to claim his fourth world championship title.

Verstappen leads the overall standings of the drivers category in the world championship, by 125 points ahead of his colleague Sergio Perez.

Verstappen has achieved ten victories in 12 races held so far in the World Championships this season, and his colleague Perez won the other two races, and the official qualifying experiments will be held tomorrow, Saturday, to decide the starting positions of the drivers in the Sunday race.