Norris, the leap in quality in 2023

In 2023 Lando Norris he accumulated more podiums than he had in the entire first four years of his career. Thanks to a McLaren that has been able to work and grow, without misleading the environment, the fans and the drivers. Already during the presentation of the MCL60, team principal Andrea Stella had warned that the project had had complications and that the first races would be uphill. Having admired the first improvements in Baku, from Spielberg onwards McLaren has been the car closest to Red Bull: an impressive leap in quality from the bottom of the grid to the role of second force, also accompanied by the solidity of Norris and the talent of the Briton and Oscar Piastri.

Paradoxically, it was exactly that Plates to take away the satisfaction of winning a race in 2023 (the Sprint in Qatar): as with Daniel Ricciardo in Monza in 2021, Norris was thus mocked by his teammate despite being the most consistent driver throughout the season. A few too many mistakes in the key moments (in qualifying and in the race) seem to hide a weakness, perhaps of a psychological nature, of a boy who otherwise would have all it takes to win his first race in Formula 1, an objective he will be able to pursue again in 2024.

Norris's words

The Briton is convinced that the long-awaited success in the race will come next season: “100% it will happen, I will win with McLaren in 2024. If there's one moment in my life in the last five years that I want to be a little more confident about, it's probably 2024, because we just need to start the season well“, this is his comment to his compatriots Sky Sports UK.

“This year we started very badly and in the end we were still very, very strong. If we can start the season at least a little bit better, then I think it could be a great year“, has continued. “From Austria onwards it was certainly my best season in Formula 1, both from the point of view of driving performance and results. We had some good races, with a car that was finally able to keep us constantly in front. When you fight Max (Verstappen, ed.) or drivers like that changes the perspective on a battle for 15th place. I am very proud of the whole team, who found what allowed us to take the big step, but we also know that we have a lot more to work on, hopefully in 2024 we can make more improvements“.