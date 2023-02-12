The McLaren driver has unveiled the colors with which he will race this season on his social channels
Hours of news at McLaren. A few hours after the presentation of the MCL60, Lando Norris has made its helmet official for the 2023 season.
It is a helmet that incorporates the style used so far by the Bristol pilot, but with different colors. The blue motifs will in fact leave room for black, as Norris himself shows in a video on his social channels.
