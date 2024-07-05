by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris-Verstappen, a rivalry is born

The Red Bull Ring episode risks leaving repercussions on the relationship between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris: the two, who used to return together to Monte-Carlo from the circuits, experienced their first tough clash on the track as title contenders. A clash for which the stewards punished Verstappen – this was his comment yesterday – but from which the Dutchman emerged victorious, gaining ten points on the McLaren driver (against the seven he would have gained if he had been ahead of him on the track).

One thing is certain: the times when Norris let Super Max pass so as not to have to fight against “windmills”, that is, against opponents who had a pace too superior to handle, are over. Times in which the #4 was criticized, and which the driver now does not hide. Indeed, he claims them.

Norris’s words

“I think people don’t expect me to compete with him because There have been times in the past when I just let Max go. But those were situations where he was a second faster, I couldn’t care less if he passed me. Those were the races where I didn’t have to fight him, and not fighting him benefited my races. It would have been stupid to have done that.“, these are the words of the British. “I didn’t have the ability to stay wheel to wheel and race against him from the beginning to the end of a race. It could have lasted one lap. Since then, times have changed and now we fight for much more. So I’m fighting everyone harder and in a better way: I’ll do what I have to do anyway and be energetic when I need it“.

“In Barcelona I could have pushed him a bit on the grass. It’s not easy to judge and I didn’t want to put him on the grass.“, he continued. “I wanted to hug him and make him feel uncomfortable. He said he would do exactly the same to me. I think I’m ready to fightto give my best and fight with him when I need it, because that’s the level we’re at now“.