Since its debut in Formula 1 in 2019, the name of Lando Norris has been repeatedly compared to that of Red Bull. According to various rumors that emerged in recent seasons, then confirmed, the English of McLaren has attracted interest from the home of Milton Keynes, to such an extent that he is listed as a potential teammate of Max Verstappen. Instead, the 23-year-old from Bristol has always remained faithful to Woking, where he entered the Academy in 2017 as the new European F3 champion, and where he remained as a test driver the following year before the aforementioned debut in the top flight. An attempt, to bring Norris to the Red Bull court, always failed, as the team principal recalled Christian Horner: “Every time we spoke to Norris, he promptly signed a new contract with McLaren the next day.”

The recent extension of the contract, which links the author of 6 podiums and one pole position to the British team, also testifies to Norris’ willingness to remain part of the McLaren family until 2025 included. A choice which, in addition to being a sort of declaration of love, has also found agreement with other pilots, starting with Tom Coronel. The Dutchman, Formula Nippon champion in 1999, praised Norris’s choice, also considered weighted due to the negative effects that his coexistence with the reigning double world champion could have had: “Next to Verstappen your career stops – commented Coronel in an interview with compatriots of formulae1.nl – Lando was wise not to switch to Red Bull. It is better to wait for another occasion, as he is doing now ”.

Regarding this last point, Coronel believes that McLaren is not the ideal team for Norris to be able to aim for success, which the Englishman still lacks in F1 after 82 GPs: “It’s actually the wrong team – added the 50-year-old Dutchman – he has to show patience and find an opportunity elsewhere”.