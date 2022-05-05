Miami makes itself beautiful for Formula 1 and reaffirms to the world its identity as a metropolis of sun, sea and beaches: some drivers have taken up these themes for their weekend helmets, such as Fernando Alonso and Guanyu Zhou; others, like Lando Norris, they thought about sport. Notably, al basketball, another fundamental element of US mass culture. In fact, the helmet that the McLaren driver will show in Miami features a basketball.

It was Norris himself who presented the original helmet with which he will race through the streets of Miami Gardens on social networks. The helmet, in full ‘Lando style’, found the approval of its fans (i Miami Heat among other things, they won three NBA titles in 33 seasons and this year was the best franchise in the regular season of the Eastern Conference). Not only that, it also aroused ironic reactions. The very active social media manager of Mercedesalways ready to post fun content, responded with a photomontage inspired by Michael Jordan’s famous dunk.