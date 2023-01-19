Like most of the drivers in Formula 1, too Lando Norris has as its main objective that of being able to point to the conquest of the world title one day. The Briton, who will have rookie Oscar Piastri as his new teammate in 2023, will be able to count on the potential of a historic team like the McLarenconstantly growing after the powerful crisis of results suffered in the early years of the hybrid era of F1.

An improvement that will allow the 23-year-old from Bristol to be able to fight for his first career victory as early as 2023, but not yet for the championship. This, at least, is the thought of the driver himself, whose contract expires in 2025 and who identified that season as the most plausible for the world title: “With everything I’ve learned, maybe I could win a race, but he is unlikely to win a championship – he confessed to GQ – I know that I will have to be at the absolute top in those years. I think I’m an honest loser, but I’ve always been very strict with myself and my performance. I always think: What could I have done better? What could the team have done better? Then I like to listen. It may not be something I necessarily contribute to, but as I love racing, the more I can know, the better. I’m a perfectionist. I try my hardest to be a better rider and I hate losing, even if it gives me the push to understand and do a better job next time.”

A personality also recognized by the CEO of McLaren, Zak Brownwho added more details about their driver: “He takes things very seriously – he added – but he also knows that car racing is a fun activity. He knows how to get the most out of a car and how to take it to the limit. He is also able to convey in a very articulate way what the car is doing, because he has a very good feeling with it; the technical feedback from him is excellent. Also, I think he has another ten or fifteen years ahead of him. I believe that if we can give him a competitive car, he will be a world champion one day“.