On Friday at Imola he smiled, a little surprisingly, at McLaren and above all at Lando Norris. In fact, the Bristol native finished a session full of interruptions and twists, all linked to the wet conditions of the track, with an unexpected third place. The Englishman will therefore start tomorrow in the Sprint Race from the second row, immediately behind the great duelists of this start of the season: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. Norris was the driver who, despite him, decreed the conclusion of Q3, going off the track and causing the last of five red flags waved by the marshals during the afternoon.

The error paradoxically locked the position of the ‘papaya’ pilot, who in this way could not suffer any attack from those who followed him. According to the person concerned, however, the last lap, even with a wetter track than at the start of the session, could have seen him improve his time trial. “If I could do the final lap with 100% battery, there were still three or four tenths left to file“said Norris a Sky Sports F1. This might have allowed the Englishman to worry about Leclerc’s second position. The same # 4, however, is aware of the fact that to get the front row tomorrow the ‘complicity’ of the Monegasque would have been needed.

“I’m sure Charles would have improved too, but if he had made a mistake I could have taken him”, explained Norris again. Certainly, after a difficult start to the season, we can smile today in Woking. The gap with Ferrari and Red Bull, however, by the mouth of the 22-year-old driver himself is still quite large. “Maybe there was that little chance of doing better and getting a second place today – concluded Norris – but it didn’t happen due to the mistake I made in the end. Honestly though this is a good result for us, so I’ll take it. We brought small things (in terms of updates) but nothing that made us jump to third position. We are still a long way from Ferraris and Red Bulls. What we saw this morning, when conditions were constant, is that we are in our place, a little further back“.