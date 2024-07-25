Spa-Francorchamps (AFP)

Britain’s Lando Norris has said it was “ridiculous” not to let his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri pass him earlier during last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, adding that it was “stupid”.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, the 24-year-old Briton said he felt remorse because his behaviour had overshadowed Piastri’s first win and the team’s deserved first- and second-place finish.

“I was a bit silly, and didn’t think to let him pass me sooner,” he said.

He added that he was “not very proud” of the long conversation about team orders with race engineer Will Joseph that eventually led to the team instructing him to “do it now”, after several previous requests to do it “at your leisure”.

“Could it have been handled a little differently on the team’s part and on my part? Yes, definitely,” admitted Norris, whose recent form has seen him emerge as a major challenger to reigning champion Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title.

“The fact that my behaviour overshadowed Oscar winning the race, his first win in Formula 1, is something I wasn’t proud of. The fact that we got one-two and it wasn’t a headline after the race, is something I felt bad about.”

Asked what he would do differently if he was in the same situation again, the Briton replied: “I would just let him go straight away, it’s stupid that I didn’t because we were free to race. I could have let him go, then continued racing and tried to overtake him. It seems so simple now, but it didn’t occur to me at the time.”