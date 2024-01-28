Norris 'Heart' papaya

Lando Norris he made his F1 debut in 2019 with McLaren and will continue to defend the colors of the papaya-colored team for a long time to come. The English driver already had a contract valid until 2025 after the official renewal in 2022, but now this time reference must be moved until at least 2027 in light of the multi-year nature of the further contract extension announced yesterday the day after Charles' extension Leclerc with Ferrari.

The English McLaren driver was approached – at different times – by Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, but he decided to continue with the family that welcomed him and helped him grow in F1. Norris is yet to win his first F1 race after coming very close in Russia in 2021 and will be the first target in 2024.

Norris stressed that the most important aspect of the renewal announcement from his point of view is that the team now knows that it is 100% devoted to the cause: “For anyone who works at McLaren to constantly read that one of the two drivers is associated with other teams is not easy – the words of Lando Norris reported by the newspaper f1i.com – for me the most important thing was to demonstrate to everyone that they could continue to have full trust in me“.

“I chose McLaren and not Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull or any other stable – added Norris – I believe that this renewal is worth more for the team than for myself, but I must say that I always enjoy reading media speculation on the driver market. For me, deciding to extend the contract with McLaren was an easy decision.”