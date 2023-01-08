Whether they are better or worse than in the past, the 2022 cars have certainly changed a lot and have tested the adaptability of teams and drivers. Some have survived, others have learned to live with it: this is the case of McLaren and Lando Norris, who started the season uphill. The MCL36 was born very badly, and in Bahrain it constantly occupied the last positions in the standings. The work of the team and the talent of the Briton contributed largely to improving performance, and already at Imola – in the fourth race – an unexpected podium arrived, moreover the only top-3 finish this season for a team that was not Red Bull, Ferrari or Mercedes.

Despite the improvements he has seen along the way, Norris admitted that he “hates” the driving required by the new cars and the revised technical regulations for the season that has just ended: “I’m a different challenge. I wouldn’t say they are as pleasant as the cars of previous years, you can play much less with curbs and trajectories. As for the setup, too, you are a little more limited. I have to say that I hate driving them!“, the McLaren driver told reporters. “In previous years there was always a lot more to adjust and try, and you always ended up having different weekends with different solutions. In 2022 this was not the case, we play less with the set-up of the car“.

Norris doesn’t know if the situation will improve over time, but he’s not very optimistic: “The situation will only get worse, because the more downforce you have on the machine the worse it is. I expect the more the cars change and improve, the more downforce you have and the more difficult it will be to follow those in front of you around the track. I think that’s the way it will go, unless the FIA ​​introduces further changes“.